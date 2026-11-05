Washtenaw County preparing to replace Yousef Rabhi on the Commission

Washtenaw County is beginning the process to replace Ann Arbor Mayor-Elect Yousef Rabhi on the Board of Commissioners.

Rabhi will officially resign at 11:59 AM on December 1st, just prior to taking office.

Applications to take over his 8th District seat will be collected from the 1st to the 8th. Anyone interested must be a registered voter and a resident of the district in central Ann Arbor.

Board Chair Katie Scott says all eligible are welcome to apply.

“For me, I'm looking for somebody who knows the issues in District 8 but is also able to see the county as a whole. District 8 is Ann Arbor, but what we're dealing with at the county is bigger.”

Applicants will be asked to prepare a 200–300-word letter of interest describing why they wish to serve on the County Commission. They will also be asked to answer four questions.

Interviews, a board deliberation and an anticipated appointment are scheduled for December 16th.

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