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Ann Arbor voters reject Proposal E

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:38 AM EST
Ann Arbor for Public Power collects signatures outside a public forum featuring Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi and Christopher Taylor.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor for Public Power collects signatures outside a public forum featuring Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi and Christopher Taylor.

Voters have rejected Ann Arbor’s Proposal E, which sought to explore the idea of replacing DTE Energy as the city’s main electric provider. The measure failed by 951 votes.

Ann Arbor city council members last month voted 10-1 to formally oppose Proposal E saying it conflicts with the City’s charter and could derail work the city has done on creating a Sustainable Energy Utility. They claimed it could have cost hundreds of millions of dollars and posed legal risks to the city.

Executive Director of Ann Arbor for Public Power, Brian Geiringer and other supporters say a public-owned utility would offer residents more influence over electricity policy.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor for Public PowerProposal Eutilitiesnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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