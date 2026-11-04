Ann Arbor voters reject Proposal E

Voters have rejected Ann Arbor’s Proposal E, which sought to explore the idea of replacing DTE Energy as the city’s main electric provider. The measure failed by 951 votes.

Ann Arbor city council members last month voted 10-1 to formally oppose Proposal E saying it conflicts with the City’s charter and could derail work the city has done on creating a Sustainable Energy Utility. They claimed it could have cost hundreds of millions of dollars and posed legal risks to the city.

Executive Director of Ann Arbor for Public Power, Brian Geiringer and other supporters say a public-owned utility would offer residents more influence over electricity policy.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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