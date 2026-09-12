Ann Arbor for Public Power marches forward after Court of Appeals ruling

The Ann Arbor for Public Power campaign marches forward onto the November ballot after a court ruling struck down a challenge from the Ann Arbor Responsible Energy Coalition.

The Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit against the City of Ann Arbor and the City Clerk’s Office regarding the certification of signatures for Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2).

Brian Geringer is A2P2's Executive Director. He says Responsible Energy Coalition’s appeal tried to overturn the ruling that petition signatures for ballot questions can be submitted and verified in batches.

“If they had won, it was a deeply troubling challenge to our entire democratic system. It would have made it much harder for anyone in the state of Michigan to run a ballot initiative at the local level.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, Coalition spokesperson Rudy Harper says the organization respects the court’s decision and will continue to make the case against public power to Ann Arbor residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

