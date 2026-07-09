Supporters of municipal electric utility for City of Ann Arbor ramp up efforts to collect enough signatures to place initiative on November ballot

Supporters of a proposal to create a municipal electric utility for the city have collected 175 signatures above what is needed to amend the city charter and put the measure on this November’s ballot.

Ann Arbor for Public Power Executive Director Brian Geiringer says approximately 1,500 additional signatures are needed by July 28th to replace any signatures the clerk invalidates. A total of 6,500 validated signatures are needed for the proposal to go before voters.

“Not all of them are going to be valid so although we have passed the first hurdle now there's a period of supplemental collection.”

Geiringer says so long as enough signatures are verified by August 13th the A2P2 initiative will go before voters in November. He says any move to acquire DTE’s assets would require 60 percent voter approval in a later election.

Geiringer says voter approval doesn’t commit the city to a take over of DTE, rather it sets up the electric utility board in 2028.

