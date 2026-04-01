Ann Arbor for Public Power campaign gearing up signature collection efforts

Organizers in Ann Arbor who have been working to put the question of switching the city’s energy provider to a publicly owned entity are upping their signature-collecting efforts with the arrival of spring.

Canvassers for Ann Arbor for Public Power have thus far collected about 1,200 of their 6,500-signature goal.

Executive Director Brian Geiringer says they need valid signatures from people living exclusively within the City of Ann Arbor. He says there are a growing number of energy issues residents face, and a publicly owned utility could give them a fair say.

“It gives the community control when it comes to things like how their electric utility deals with data centers, how their electric utility deals with shutoffs.”

Geiringer says the campaign has until June 12th to gather most of the needed signatures or risk missing the cutoff for November’s elections.

Brian Gehringer / Ann Arbor for Public Power Volunteers for Ann Arbor for Public Power take signatures.

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