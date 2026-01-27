Ann Arbor for Public Power about to kick off petition drive

Ann Arbor for Public Power is kicking off its petition drive to create a public utility board. The group looks to collect 6,500 signatures by May in order to get the question on the November ballot.

The initiative will determine if Ann Arbor will create the governance structure for a municipal electric utility.

A2P2 Executive Director Brian Geiringer says it’s only the first step in the process to take over the power grid.

“If it is passed, then in 2028, there will be elections across Ann Arbor for board positions. And at the same time, City Council would appoint four Ann Arborites to this nine-person governing board.”

The proposal would not authorize the purchase of DTE assets in Ann Arbor. That would require a separate vote.

A kickoff celebration to start collecting signatures takes place this Saturday, January 31st from 3-5 PM at Clonlara School.

