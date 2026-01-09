State Rep. from Ann Arbor encourages political consciousness for 2026

Democratic 47th District House Representative Carrie Rheingans is encouraging her local constituents to be politically conscious this election year.

Rheingans says a major challenge will be that nearly everything lawmakers discuss will be through the lens of election year politics. She adds while she anticipates many difficult debates and discussions, she sees a prime opportunity for Democrats to make a resurgence come November. due to the decisions and stances the right has taken.

“Every single one of these cruel actions that the Trump Administration is taking and the Michigan Republicans are taking is harming Michiganders, and they don’t like it. They’re going to turn out and show just how mad they are.”

Rheingans says all of the state House and Senate seats will be on the November ballots. She says residents should be on the lookout for any attempts by outside groups that might undermine the integrity of the election.

