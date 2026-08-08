Ann Arbor for Public Power moves onto the November ballot

Ann Arbor for Public Power has gathered enough valid signatures to put the question of a public utility to voters this November.

The campaign to transition Ann Arbor away from DTE’s power grid to a city-owned system is ramping up after nearly 5,400 signatures were certified by the County Clerk.

Executive Director for Ann Arbor for Public Power Brian Geiringer says voters should know that November’s ballot question is about establishing the government foundation so the city can be ready to operate a public utility. DTE will still be the city’s energy provider post-election.

“The main thing this ballot question will accomplish is the creation of the board. What it does not do is it does not acquire any assets from DTE.”

Geringer says another vote around 2028 will happen if the question passes. He says that vote would then require a 60 percent-plus-one majority to finally start the process of acquiring DTE’s grid.

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