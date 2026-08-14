Local labor union backs Ann Arbor for Public Power initiative

The Huron Valley Area Labor Federation (HVALF) is throwing its unanimous support behind the ballot initiative of Ann Arbor for Public Power.

The measure voters will decide in November asks to put together an exploratory board to evaluate the municipalization of Ann Arbor’s power grid. It’s the first step in the possibility of taking over electric service from DTE.

HVALF Vice-President Michelle Deatrick says a locally owned and operated utility would be more responsive.

“It puts the people of our community at the table. It also has a governing board that would be established under this initiative, and it has a seat for organized labor at that table. So, we think that it’s really important that people should have power over their power.”

Opponents of the initiative say taking over the power grid would cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars. Supporters say the vote is only the first step, and a study is needed to determine the true costs.

Ann Arbor for Public Power / Facebook

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