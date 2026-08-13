Statewide campaign launching to help local clerks experiencing volunteer shortage at the polls

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce has launched a statewide campaign to help city and township clerks who are experiencing a shortage of poll worker volunteers heading into the November election.

The rise in voters heading to the ballot box during early election dates has increased the need for poll workers.

Daniel Papineau is the Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He says there should be at least three workers for every voting precinct. He says that having fewer people present to address issues and voter concerns can cause some residents to develop doubt about the democratic process.

“That can contribute to longer lines, more frustration and, worse of all, more maybe distrust in the elections process. And that's especially concerning.”

Washtenaw County has over 80 election precincts and 15 early voting sites. Papineau says more poll workers ensure one of the most fundamental parts of democracy runs smoothly.

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