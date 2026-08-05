Voters turned out in high numbers for Washtenaw County primaries

A notably large turnout of voters came out to cast their ballots for this most recent election night.

Almost 118,000 residents, or about 44% of all registered voters, participated in the primary elections.

County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says high interest in the Democratic U.S. Senate and Ann Arbor mayoral races translated to the high turnout. He adds there has been an ongoing trend.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a general increase in voter participation, and every type of election has had more votes than what we were used to seeing before.”

Kestenbaum says he had been concerned about the possibility of voter intimidation because of concerns raised about increased ICE presence in the county. He says it was a relief to see that no incidents of intimidation were reported.

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