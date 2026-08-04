Live Results: Washtenaw County August 2026 Primary
WEMU is providing live results of the August primary election. The links with the results of the races we've been following are posted below:
- 32nd District: Michigan State House of Representatives
- 15th District: Michigan State Senate
- Washtenaw Community College Operating Millage
- Augusta Township Data Center
- Ann Arbor Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage
- Mayor of Ann Arbor
- Mayor of Ypsilanti
Washtenaw County results as they come in can be found below:
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