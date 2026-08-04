Live Results: Washtenaw County August 2026 Primary

WEMU is providing live results of the August primary election. The links with the results of the races we've been following are posted below:

32nd District: Michigan State House of Representatives

15th District: Michigan State Senate

Washtenaw Community College Operating Millage

Augusta Township Data Center

Ann Arbor Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage

Mayor of Ann Arbor

Mayor of Ypsilanti

Washtenaw County results as they come in can be found below:

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