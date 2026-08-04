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Live Results: Washtenaw County August 2026 Primary

89.1 WEMU
Published August 4, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT

WEMU is providing live results of the August primary election. The links with the results of the races we've been following are posted below:

  • 32nd District: Michigan State House of Representatives
  • 15th District: Michigan State Senate
  • Washtenaw Community College Operating Millage
  • Augusta Township Data Center
  • Ann Arbor Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage
  • Mayor of Ann Arbor
  • Mayor of Ypsilanti

Washtenaw County results as they come in can be found below:

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Elections Departmentwashtenaw county electionsMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan State SenateMichigan Legislaturewashtenaw community collegeAnn ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Mayoral RaceYpsilantiYpsilanti Mayoral RaceAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
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