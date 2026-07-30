Dexter Township authorizes use of emergency funds to protect poll workers

The Board of Trustees in Dexter Township has set up an emergency election contingency fund that could be used during local elections.

Dexter Township can now spend up to $50,000 from its emergency reserve in case any issues arise during future elections.

Supervisor Lonnie Scott says increased scrutiny of the election process prompted the Board of Trustees to authorize the use of existing funds to protect poll workers. He says the money can be used if there’s a legal emergency or an issue that requires court intervention for anyone carrying out election duties.

“This really was a way to give reassurance to our community that we are going to do whatever it takes that we are carrying out a fair and safe election.”

Scott says while there hasn’t been an election emergency in the township’s history, it’s better to be prepared if there ever was one.

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