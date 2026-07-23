Early voting date approaches for Washtenaw County voters

Early voting for this August’s primary election approaches for voters here in Washtenaw County.

15-20% of all ballots cast during local elections come from residents voting early.

Washtenaw County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says the number of people voting before Election Day has been growing in recent years. He says residents who visit an early voting location have a few advantages compared with if they voted on August 4th.

“So, if you’re at the early voting site and you put the ballot in the tabulator and if there’s a mistake or if you left the ballot completely blank, you tell the poll worker, and they’ll hit the override button. But more likely, if there’s a problem, you can get a fresh ballot and start over.”

Kestenbaum says local voters should know that primary ballots are for one party only.

Early voting lasts from July 25th to August 2nd.

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