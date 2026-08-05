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Nicole Brown wins August 4th primary election

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:51 AM EDT
Nicole Brown
Nicole Brown
/
Nicole Brown
Nicole Brown

Incumbent Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown won the support of voters in the August 4th primary election. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor reports.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown earned 56 percent voter support while Ward 3 Councilmember and challenger Amber Fellows received 44 percent of the vote. Both candidates ran as Democrats with no Republican challenger. Brown, who has served as mayor since 2022, credits the people of Ypsilanti with her victory.

“I’m so excited and humbled that you know, the people of Ypsi once again placed their trust in me to serve as their mayor.  I know that we have to go onward to November but typically these  races are decided in the primary in Ypsi. And so the campaign was about listening to the community, staying focused on the work and really sharing the vision of where we can go together.”

Fellows released the following statement after sending her congratulations to Brown:

“I look forward to working with her to meet the pressing needs of this community, including a permanent shelter, unarmed crisis response, and public restrooms & drinking fountains.”

As the winner of the primary, Brown will run without ballot opposition in the November election.
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WEMU News Ypsilanti Mayoral RaceNicole Brown
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor