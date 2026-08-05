Nicole Brown wins August 4th primary election

Incumbent Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown won the support of voters in the August 4th primary election. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor reports.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown earned 56 percent voter support while Ward 3 Councilmember and challenger Amber Fellows received 44 percent of the vote. Both candidates ran as Democrats with no Republican challenger. Brown, who has served as mayor since 2022, credits the people of Ypsilanti with her victory.

“I’m so excited and humbled that you know, the people of Ypsi once again placed their trust in me to serve as their mayor. I know that we have to go onward to November but typically these races are decided in the primary in Ypsi. And so the campaign was about listening to the community, staying focused on the work and really sharing the vision of where we can go together.”





Fellows released the following statement after sending her congratulations to Brown:

“I look forward to working with her to meet the pressing needs of this community, including a permanent shelter, unarmed crisis response, and public restrooms & drinking fountains.”



As the winner of the primary, Brown will run without ballot opposition in the November election.

