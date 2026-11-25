Detroit Metro Airport is expecting more than four million travelers to pass through its gates this holiday season.

With the demise of Spirit Airlines, DTW is anticipating a slight dip in traffic from last year. Spirit was the airport’s second largest carrier.

Wayne County Airport Authority spokesperson Cortez Strickland says it will still pay to get to your terminal early if you’re heading out of town.

“One of the key things also is bringing their real ID and compliant driver's ID or state issue ID. Those are very important because if they don't have any of those three identifications, they can pay a $45 fee to use a TSA-confirmed ID for 10-day travel.”

Starting Monday, DTW will be featuring holiday-themed musical performances from local artists and area schools in the terminals. Non-ticketed guests can also enjoy the music by obtaining a pass at one of the self-serve kiosks on the departure level.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

