Detroit Metro Airport opened its new North Cell Phone Lot on Friday. Officials say it will mean some changes to passenger pickup procedures.

The lot is at Rogell and Burton Drive. It accommodates about 145 parking spaces and will provide a more convenient location for drivers picking up passengers at either of DTW’s terminals.

Airport spokesman Cortez Strickland says with the additional lot, the ban on parking in front of the Evans and McNamara Terminals will now be strictly enforced.

“There are some people you may come in to pick up someone, and they may try to just park in front of the terminals, which is a policy we are trying to make sure we reinforce this holiday season.”

Strickland says the objective is improved safety as people pull in and out while picking people up.

Violators will be subject to a citation and fine of $70. Unattended vehicles will be towed.

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