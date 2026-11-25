Local retailers are getting ready for Black Friday and the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

According to management consultant Bain & Company, U.S. retail sales from Friday through Cyber Monday are expected to top $85 billion.

At Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall, preparations take place all year long for the holiday season. General Manager Erica Chappell says all their stores are preparing to greet customers.

"We open up at 6 AM on Friday. And so, we're going to welcome all of our shoppers. Our anchor stores are all ready, and they've got some amazing promotional opportunities for our customers."

Chappell says ownership at Simon doesn’t see online shopping as a threat but more of a complement. She says many people will shop on the web and then come to the mall to get a hands-on look at merchandise and then pick it up.

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