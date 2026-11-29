Ann Arbor-based Tree Town Toys has received its second nomination for a Toy of the Year award from the Toy Association, a New York-based industry group.

Tree Town Toys is nominated in the Specialty Toy category for a product called SpinAnimator Studio. It allows kids to create their own short animations using a film strip and a carousel similar to a zoetrope.

Brent Oeschger is the co-founder and creative development director of Tree Town Toys. He says he wanted to create a fun, but screen-free, play experience.

“There is a big trend out there for parents looking for analog play that gets kids off screens and back to pen to paper, sit at the table, work with your hands, use your brain, use your creativity.”

Oeschger says SpinAnimator was a fun challenge to create.

“We all had to stretch and learn new things that we never knew before. And that's really rewarding when you see your work come together in a product that makes kids smile.”

Oeschger also co-founded Ann Arbor-based Kahootz Toys, which revived the classic '60s Spirograph toy. PlayMonster acquired Kahootz in 2019.

Oeschger says he’s thrilled to be nominated for a Toy of the Year award alongside toy giants like Mattel. Award winners will be announced in February.

Non-commercial, fact-based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.