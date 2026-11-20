TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Dunn: Welcome to the Washtenaw Weekly, a podcast from 89.1 WEMU. I'm your host, Patrick Dunn. Every Friday, we bring you the top five stories from the past week of WEMU's reporting on Washtenaw County. From Ann Arbor to Ypsilanti and beyond, we've got you covered on the community news you need to know. This week, we've got details for you on the University of Michigan's latest steps toward building a computing facility — or, if you ask most local residents, a data center — in Ypsilanti Township. You'll also hear about a major milestone for Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley and an effort to curb chronic absenteeism among Ypsi students.

But first, a farewell to a longtime Washtenaw County Commissioner. Yousef Rabhi participated in his last Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night. He's leaving to take office as Ann Arbor's new mayor after defeating Christopher Taylor in this summer's primary election. Rabhi was first elected as a county commissioner in 2010, winning his primary by one vote. At 22, he was the youngest ever elected. He later served in the state House and returned to the commission in 2023. When commemorating his final meeting, he thanked his colleagues for their support.

Yousef Rabhi: I am not going very far. I am only gonna be two blocks away. And I believe that the strength of our community — and when I say our community I don't just mean Ann Arbor, I mean the entire county — has been the collaborative and cooperative ways that we have worked together.

Patrick Dunn: Commissioners presented Rabhi a resolution honoring his service on the board. He says he anticipates they'll still be doing a lot of work together after he moves to City Hall.

Yousef Rabhi: And we center the voices of the people that actually are the people who we're serving. We center the people of our community that are just trying to make it every single day and raise their families. We center those voices and we go shoulder to shoulder on these projects together. We will accomplish great things.

Patrick Dunn: Rabhi will officially resign just before noon on Dec. 1, when he is sworn in as mayor. A ceremonial swearing-in will be held at City Hall ahead of the Dec. 7 city council meeting. Rabhi's official resignation will kick off the commission's process to appoint a replacement. Applications from registered voters in the county's 8th District can be submitted from Dec. 1 to the 8th. Meanwhile, on the other side of US-23, Ypsilanti Community Schools is taking a new approach to combating chronic student absenteeism. A student is considered chronically absent if they miss more than 18 days during the school year. YCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez says the district has developed a new comprehensive plan to address such cases. He says it involves educators and social workers being more proactive about absenteeism.

Carlos Lopez: Within the first 24 hours, the educator calls, emails the care team, to call the home, showing, hey, we care. We're calling you because we miss your child.

Patrick Dunn: Lopez says a community liaison will visit the student and their family if the student continues to be absent. He says the district's previous strategy didn't adequately address the underlying issues that lead to absenteeism.

Carlos Lopez: And we need to work with the family earlier and knock at the door and find out how can we support you so that you can bring your child to school so that we can support your child's learning.

Patrick Dunn: Lopez says housing insecurity, immigration status and health issues tend to be what keeps students from the classroom. He says the district wants to do what it can to help families overcome those barriers to education.

Also this week in Ypsilanti Township, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley cut the ribbon on its 300th Washtenaw County home build. The three-bedroom house is on Dorset Avenue in Ypsi Township's West Willow neighborhood. Habitat has built or renovated more than 16 homes in the neighborhood since 2013. The organization has also completed over 500 home improvement projects in the neighborhood. Volunteers began building the latest house in 2025. Arielle Steele, along with her husband Gabrielle and their son, are the new homeowners. She says they're thrilled and grateful to have a place of their own.

Arielle Steele: We didn't really believe that we would get there, but because of Habitat for Humanity, all the volunteers, all the builders and all of the incredible people gathered here today, that dream has now come true.

Patrick Dunn: Steele says she's thankful to all the Habitat volunteers who helped her family along the way. Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley began in 1989, when seven founding board members secured funding, land and a partner family to build the organization's first home in Ypsilanti. Today the organization builds about six homes and provides over 90 households with critical repairs every year. Since inception, the organization has completed more than 11,000 home repairs in Washtenaw County.

Speaker at University of Michigan rally: We say no to the pollution, climate change, and the loss of jobs related to these data centers.

Patrick Dunn: That's the sound of University of Michigan union members rallying outside Ruthven Hall on the University of Michigan campus on Thursday. Graduate workers, lecturers and other workers from across the campus gathered during a meeting of the U of M regents. The rally had multiple aims. Organizers said they were protesting repression of labor organizing and political speech. They're also calling for contract concessions from the university, which has now been bargaining with the Graduate Employees organization for a year. GEO organizer Natalie Chen says the union's value isn't being properly recognized.

Natalie Chen: We're coming together to show the university that we are the ones who make it run. We're the ones that make the value for the university, from researchers to grad workers, teachers to the staff and lecturers, we are ones who makes the value that benefits the regents.

Patrick Dunn: Rally participants were also protesting the subject of our top story this week, the latest progress on U of M's controversial plans for a computing facility in Ypsi Township. Residents have commonly dubbed the project a data center, while U of M officials have refuted that terminology and described it as a high-performance computing center. Either way you put it, U of М regents voted 7-1 in Thursday's meeting to proceed with construction plans on the project. Officials estimate the project's initial development phase will cost $450 million. The project, in partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory, will be built on around 150,000 square feet of land near Textile Road in Ypsi Township. At the Regents meeting, U of M President Domenico Grasso said the center will put Michigan at the forefront of the next generation of scientific discoveries.

Domenico Grasso: Scientists need extraordinary computing power to analyze massive data sets, identify patterns, test hypotheses and accelerate discoveries.

Patrick Dunn: Regent Paul Brown voted against proceeding with the facility. He says the Ypsi Township community has voiced concerns about the project potentially impacting the local environment and energy grid. He says the university should work on finding a community that consents to such a project.

Paul Brown: I think if we take a pause and re-energize and recommit ourselves to that effort, we can find a project that has full community support.

Patrick Dunn: The Board of Regents has begun seeking bids for construction contracts. It expects to finish the project by fall 2031. However, Ypsi Township officials and residents are still vowing to keep up their fight against the project. That was the overall message at a town hall meeting at Eastern Michigan University just hours after the regents' meeting. Township officials organized the town hall, which drew a crowd of nearly 400. Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, spoke at the meeting. He's long monitored Los Alamos National Laboratory and he says the project is a bad deal.

Jay Coghlan: Los Alamos National Laboratory avoids Congressional scrutiny because it won't be a specific line item in the annual Congressional budget request. And it also avoids or evades its legal responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Patrick Dunn: Los Alamos is expected to occupy 90% of the Ypsi Township development, but U of M is the lead agency, thereby allowing the project to bypass Congress. Coghlan told township officials to keep up the fight any way they can. Township Attorney Doug Winters says U of M continues to ignore residents' wishes. University officials have promised to invest millions into the township, but Winters said the community isn't for sale.

Doug Winters: What's the going rate for clean air? What price are you putting on for democracy? What price you putting out for sacred ancestral land? What price that you putting out for environmental justice, environmental racism?

Patrick Dunn: Winters says the township still has avenues to fight the project. Those include forcing a study to evaluate if the land is home to an Indigenous burial ground and challenging U of M's zoning exemption, since Los Alamos will take up most of the facility.

That's just about it for this week's Washtenaw Weekly. But if you're looking for a good listen this weekend, check out the latest episode of our podcast "Hidden in Plain Sight." WEMU's Joshua Nieman looks into the Ann Arbor phenomenon of fairy doors. They're those tiny, whimsical doors that are built into the walls of various buildings in town. If you've been around Ann Arbor for a bit, you're probably familiar with fairy doors, but you may not know about the self-described fairyologist and Ann Arborite Jonathan B. Wright, author of the book "Who's Behind the Fairy Doors?" On "Hidden in Plain Sight," he describes how fairy doors have magically appeared in Ann Arbor and why people are drawn to them.

Jonathan B. Wright: There's a lot of miserable things happening in the world, so it's fun to have something a little lighter that's not political and not affiliated with religion, and then that's free, and the fairy doors are free. You know, the businesses were not paying to have fairies come and visit, and people don't have to pay to see them, so that's kind of nice.

Patrick Dunn: That's it for this edition of the Washtenaw Weekly. I'm taking next week off for Thanksgiving. Enjoy time with your family and I'll be back Friday after next with another rundown of the week in 89.1 WEMU's local news coverage. The stories you heard today were reported by the WEMU news team: Ana Longoria, Caroline MacGregor, Kevin Meerschaert, and Joshua Nieman. Our theme music is by Rick Roe and I'm your host, Patrick Dunn. Until next time, stay well and stay informed.

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