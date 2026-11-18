Ypsilanti Community Schools has launched a comprehensive plan to combat chronic absenteeism amongst its students.

A student is chronically absent if they miss more than 18 days during the school year.

YCS’ Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Carlos Lopez, says the district is shifting to a new strategy after its old system didn’t adequately address the underlying issues of absenteeism. He says the new plan involves social workers and community liaisons checking in early with the student’s family to help them come back to school.

“We need to work with the family earlier and knock at the door, find out how can we support you, so that you can bring your child to school, so that we can support your child's learning.”

Lopez says the most common causes of absenteeism at YCS are problems tied to poverty and health issues. He says directly working with families to overcome these issues increases student attendance.

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