Just hours after University of Michigan (U-M) regents approved funding for the university's research center with Los Alamos National Laboratory, Ypsilanti Township vowed to keep up the fight against it.

Nearly 400 people were on hand to demonstrate opposition to the project at a town hall meeting last night, planned well before the regents held their vote.

Township Attorney Doug Winters says U-M continues to ignore residents' wishes. University officials have promised to invest millions into the community, but Winters says it's not for sale.

“What's the going rate for clean air? What price are you putting on for democracy? What price are you putting on for sacred, ancestral land? What price are you putting on environmental justice, environmental racism?”

Winters says the township still has avenues to fight the center. They include forcing a study to evaluate if the land is home to an Indigenous burial ground and challenging U-M’s zoning exemption, since 90% of the project is for the Los Alamos Lab.

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