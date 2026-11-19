A big crowd is expected to be on hand Thursday night when Ypsilanti Township holds a panel discussion regarding the proposed University of Michigan (U-M)/Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) computing research center.

The conversation begins at 6 p.m. in the Eastern Michigan University Student Center Ballroom. It’s expected to be a wide-ranging dialogue, including LANL's expected role.

The panel will include the executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, Jay Coughlin. He says LANL's partnership with U-M is troubling.

“This data center, which is really a sweetheart deal for a nuclear weapons lab, it's the clearest example, that I know of, of the increasing intersection of AI and nuclear weapons. And let me tell you, that's not a good mix.”

No registration is required to attend the meeting, and parking is free. However, a 500-person fire capacity limit will be enforced.

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