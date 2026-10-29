Pittsfield Township passes new data center regulations

The Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees Wednesday night passed a new ordinance regulating data centers and other high-resource-demand facilities.

It comes after about a year of discussion regarding what guardrails the township can implement. A second six-month moratorium on any data center construction is about to expire, so trustees need to get the regulations in place.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Residents gather for the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 28, 2026, where the board approved new data center regulations.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the ordinance includes rules on where centers can be built, neighborhood meetings and other requirements.

"There will be environmental restrictions, there will be zoning restrictions, noise restrictions, things that will have to be followed and continue to be followed. There'll be studies that have to be done prior to them getting through our process."

Changes to the ordinance could occur as the state considers any regulation legislation of its own. Reilly says there are no current or known future plans for a data center or similar construction in Pittsfield Township.

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