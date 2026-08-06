Pittsfield Township considering zoning amendments to address data centers

Pittsfield Township’s Planning Commission is presenting a zoning amendment proposal to its residents. The proposal would set rules for any future data center development.

Pittsfield officials issued a moratorium for data centers earlier this year. A new proposed ordinance has been drafted in response to residents’ concerns and establishes regulations for data centers.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the zoning proposal would place several local protections.

“This ordinance is designed to prioritize the protection of public safety, health, infrastructure, natural resources, our neighborhood character to the greatest extent possible by the law. It obviously has to be defensible.”

Residents can share comments on the proposal with local officials tonight at the Pittsfield Administration Building starting at 6:30 PM.

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