City of Dexter looking to set guidelines for data centers

The Dexter City Council is looking to set some ground rules regarding data centers.

While no one has approached Dexter officials and there likely isn’t enough available space to build a data center, city officials say it’s a good idea to get something on the books.

Council member Joe Semifero says Dexter needs to be prepared.

“It's just a matter of time before they get smaller, before they take up space. Even if we aren't a suitable location now, I think we would be better served to have something in place so, if and when the eventuality comes, we're not caught unprepared.”

Dexter’s zoning ordinance is silent on any type of data center use.

A few new faces will join City Council in January. More discussion regarding a possible moratorium and ordinance changes isn’t expected to begin until next year.

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