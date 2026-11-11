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City of Dexter looking to set guidelines for data centers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 11, 2026 at 6:53 AM EST
Dexter City Council meets on Nov. 9, 2026.
Dexter City Council
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Dexter City Council meets on Nov. 9, 2026.

The Dexter City Council is looking to set some ground rules regarding data centers.

While no one has approached Dexter officials and there likely isn’t enough available space to build a data center, city officials say it’s a good idea to get something on the books.

Council member Joe Semifero says Dexter needs to be prepared.

“It's just a matter of time before they get smaller, before they take up space. Even if we aren't a suitable location now, I think we would be better served to have something in place so, if and when the eventuality comes, we're not caught unprepared.”

Dexter’s zoning ordinance is silent on any type of data center use.

A few new faces will join City Council in January. More discussion regarding a possible moratorium and ordinance changes isn’t expected to begin until next year.

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WEMU News dexterCity of DexterDexter City CouncilJoe Semiferodata centersland useOrdinance
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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