The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted on Thursday to proceed with construction plans for a research computing center in Ypsilanti Township.

Officials estimate the initial development phase of U-M’s research computing center will cost $450 million.

The project, in partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory, will be built on around 150,000 square feet of land near Textile Road in Ypsilanti Township.

U-M President Domenico Grasso says the center will put Michigan at the forefront of the next generation of scientific discoveries.

“Scientists need extraordinary computing power to analyze massive data sets, identify patterns, test hypotheses and accelerate discoveries.”

Regent Paul Brown says he voted against proceeding with the center’s construction. He says the Ypsilanti Township community has voiced concerns about how the project would impact the local environment and energy grid.

“I believe we can find a better location. We can find a community that will consent, that will agree.”

The Board of Regents passed the motion to start seeking bids and approve construction contracts. The facility is planned to be operational by Fall 2031.

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