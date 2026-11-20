A rally was held Thursday during a meeting of the University of Michigan’s regents.

Unions from the University of Michigan, as well as Ypsilanti-area residents, stood in solidarity yesterday outside the Ruthven Building as the school’s regents met.

The construction of the university's planned Ypsilanti Township high-performance computing center, as well as ongoing negotiations over the unions’ labor contracts, were both points of outrage at the rally.

Graduate union organizer Natalie Chen says the unions' value isn’t being properly recognized.

“We’re coming together to show the university that we are the ones who make it run. We’re the ones that make the value for the university, from researchers to grad-worker teachers to the staff and lecturers. We’re the ones that make the value that benefits the regents.”

In a 7-1 vote, regents yesterday approved the construction of the Ypsi Township project with a cost cap of $785 million.

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