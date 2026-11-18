Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley cut the ribbon Tuesday on its 300th home build in Washtenaw County.

Habitat has renovated or built and sold more than 16 homes in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti Township.

Volunteers began building the house in 2025.

Arielle Steele, along with her husband Gabrielle and their son, are the new homeowners. She says they’re thrilled and grateful to have a place of their own.

“We didn't really believe that we would get there, but because of Habitat for Humanity, all the volunteers, all the builders, and all of the incredible people gathered here today, that dream has now come true.”

Habitat of Huron Valley has completed over 500 home improvement projects in the neighborhood. Since 1989, the organization has completed more than 11,000 home repairs in Washtenaw County.

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