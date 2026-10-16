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Avalon Housing opens first Ypsilanti affordable housing project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 16, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
A "Welcome Home" sign set up for the ribbon-cutting at Avalon Housing's new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
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A "Welcome Home" sign set up for the ribbon-cutting at Avalon Housing's new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for the ribbon-cutting for Avalon Housing's new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
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Residents gather for the ribbon-cutting for Avalon Housing's new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Avalon Housing Interim Co-executive Director Scott Ellis (center) cuts the ribbon for the new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
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Avalon Housing Interim Co-executive Director Scott Ellis (center) cuts the ribbon for the new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Avalon Senior Developer Michael Appel speaks to the crowd at the ribbon-cutting for the new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
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Avalon Senior Developer Michael Appel speaks to the crowd at the ribbon-cutting for the new housing complex on 206 N. Washington in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A hallway in the new housing complex at 206 N. Washington.
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A hallway in the new housing complex at 206 N. Washington.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
An empty room inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
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An empty room inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A bathroom inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
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A bathroom inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A kitchen inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
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A kitchen inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A kitchen inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
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A kitchen inside one of the new housing units at 206 N. Washington.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A crowd of officials and supporters were on hand Thursday to cut the ribbon on Avalon Housing’s first development in Ypsilanti.

There are 22 one-bedroom apartments in the complex at 206 N. Washington. All the units will be for those at no higher than 60% of area median income.

Avalon Interim Co-Executive Director Scott Ellis says at least eight units are being set aside for the chronically homeless.

“For that group, it will be the first time in a while where they can close a door and lock it with their own key in their own home. It’ll be the first time in a while where they can cook a meal on their own stove.”

Another eight of the tenants’ rent is equal to 30% of their income.

The finishing touches on the building are in progress. Residents are expected to begin moving in by the end of the month.

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Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiAvalon HousingScott Ellisaffordable housinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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