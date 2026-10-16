Avalon Housing opens first Ypsilanti affordable housing project

A crowd of officials and supporters were on hand Thursday to cut the ribbon on Avalon Housing’s first development in Ypsilanti.

There are 22 one-bedroom apartments in the complex at 206 N. Washington. All the units will be for those at no higher than 60% of area median income.

Avalon Interim Co-Executive Director Scott Ellis says at least eight units are being set aside for the chronically homeless.

“For that group, it will be the first time in a while where they can close a door and lock it with their own key in their own home. It’ll be the first time in a while where they can cook a meal on their own stove.”

Another eight of the tenants’ rent is equal to 30% of their income.

The finishing touches on the building are in progress. Residents are expected to begin moving in by the end of the month.

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