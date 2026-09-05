Ann Arbor DDA awards grant to Avalon Housing for local renovation work

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority has approved a grant for Avalon Housing to help pay for repairs and renovations.

The funding is for urgently needed capital repairs for properties on South Division, North Ashley, and East Davis. The total grant is just over $391,000.

Authority Board Member Elisabeth Berry says Avalon Housing provides a much-needed service to the city.

“It’s critical for the DDA to support this type of housing but also an organization that is such a critical and important piece of our community. Just thank you to the Avalon team and for just providing such thorough details and walking us through the proposals and the work that’s been done.”

The repairs include work on an accessibility ramp and porch at the site on North Ashley and a fire escape and basement stabilization on South Division. Emergency sewer repairs are needed at the East Davis location.

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