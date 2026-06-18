Avalon Housing’s first Ypsilanti property opens up to applicants

Avalon Housing is nearing completion of its first property in Ypsilanti and is seeking its first residents.

The 22-unit affordable housing complex at 206 North Washington Street will have 24/7 supportive services for residents.

Tara Tarbox is Avalon Housing's Director of Property Management. She says eastern Washtenaw County has been underserved for new low-income housing developments for years. She adds Avalon expects the number of applicants to be high and indicative of the need for housing in Ypsilanti.

“This is the waitlist that was opened in the first 24 hours. We got over 1,200 pre-applications. There’s a need. There’s a need.”

Tarbox says potential residents will be selected by random lottery after June 30th. The first move-in will be near October.

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