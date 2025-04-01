Israel ramps up military campaign in Gaza as it presents new ceasefire proposal

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Israel says today that Palestinians in yet another area of Gaza need to evacuate. Israel is warning that it is returning to, quote, "intense operations" across the region as it ramps up its military campaign to pressure Hamas to release hostages. And Israeli police are pursuing a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's senior advisers. We have new details about all these developments from NPR's Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv. Daniel, good morning.

DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: Could you just start with the latest in Gaza?

ESTRIN: Israel's military is ordering more and more Palestinians to evacuate their areas in Gaza. Yesterday it was the south of Gaza, today it's northern Gaza, where militants launched a rocket toward Israel. All of this is part of a military campaign that has been steadily building in recent weeks. Israeli airstrikes have killed Hamas leaders and hundreds of women and children. And troops have also killed a group of Palestinian medics and emergency responders. The United Nations said it found their bodies. Israel says they thought their ambulances were suspicious vehicles. And beyond Gaza, Israel's military campaign has also expanded to Lebanon. An airstrike today killed a Hezbollah militant, and Israeli troops are also extending farther into Syria. So you see Israel projecting a more aggressive posture in the region.

MARTIN: Well, what's behind Israel's strategy?

ESTRIN: When it comes to Gaza, Israel says this is all part of a pressure campaign on Hamas to get Hamas to agree to release more Israeli hostages who were taken in the October 7 attack in 2023. Israel submitted a new ceasefire proposal over the weekend. An Israeli official not authorized to give details publicly has told NPR that Israel is demanding that Hamas release 11 hostages, including an American Israeli dual national. So that's about half of the living hostages in Gaza. And then Israel is proposing a 40-day ceasefire and talks toward ending the war. We have not heard a response yet from Hamas. But part of the pressure campaign on Hamas to accept these terms is a complete Israeli siege on Gaza. Israel is blocking medical supplies and food. The World Food Program says it has run out of flour in Gaza, and so bakeries are shutting down across Gaza.

MARTIN: Meanwhile, Israel's prime minister has been questioned by police. Tell us about that.

ESTRIN: Two of Benjamin Netanyahu's spokespeople were arrested yesterday, and Netanyahu himself gave testimony to police. The allegations are that his advisers were secretly getting paid by Qatar to improve the country's image and interest. Now, this has stirred a lot of controversy in Israel. Netanyahu is accused of pushing a policy allowing Qatar to fund Hamas for years. Netanyahu calls this a political witch hunt. But really, Michel, it's a critical moment for the war in Gaza. The man at the center is embattled at home.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv. Daniel, thank you.

ESTRIN: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.