Nearly $8 million dollars in federal funding expected to boost development of The Ride’s Ypsilanti Transit Center

Nearly $8 million dollars in federal funding is expected to boost development of The Ride’s Ypsilanti Transit Center. Of that amount, $7.2 million was secured through the Federal Transit Administration. Another $750.000 was secured in Congressionally Directed Spending from Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin - money reserved for enhanced security improvements.

“We thank Michigan’s congressional delegation for their leadership and partnership in securing federal funding for the new Ypsilanti Transit Center,” Matt Carpenter, CEO of TheRide, said. “We are especially grateful to Senator Gary Peters, Senator Elissa Slotkin, Representative Debbie Dingell, Representative Tom Barrett, and Representative Hillary Scholten for their continued support of public transportation investments. This funding is crucial in helping us build a transit center in Ypsilanti that is safe, vibrant, and equitable in the heart of the community.”



Dina Reed is Deputy CEO of Finance & Administration for the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority. She says the money builds on an earlier grant and will go toward incorporating new technology in the facility.

"Technology is evolving and there are a lot of new safety measures and new fare systems, monitors and things for people to have access to, you know, handheld information. And all of these things will be improved by the new facility."



The funding is part of the FTA’s recent nationwide investment in modernizing transit infrastructure across the country. Construction of The Ride’s Ypsilanti Transit Center is expected to start in 2027 with completion of the project at the end of 2028.

