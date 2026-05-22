Two men hospitalized, one critical after shooting in Ypsilanti Township

Two people are hospitalized following a shooting Thursday outside a strip mall in Ypsilanti Township.

An 18-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot in the 1600 block of Holmes Road near a strip mall in Ypsilanti Township.

The second person, a 33-year-old man is in serious, but stable, condition according to Washtenaw County spokesperson Commander Eugene Rush.

“We don’t have any additional information right now, investigators are still trying to track down leads on suspects, and that type of thing.”



Rush says the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information to offer police, please contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911, 734-973-7711 or call 911.

