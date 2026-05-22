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Two men hospitalized, one critical after shooting in Ypsilanti Township

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:51 PM EDT
Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office
/
washtenaw.org
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving two men in Ypsilanti Township

Two people are hospitalized following a shooting Thursday outside a strip mall in Ypsilanti Township.

An 18-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot in the 1600 block of Holmes Road near a strip mall in Ypsilanti Township.

The second person, a 33-year-old man is in serious, but stable, condition according to Washtenaw County spokesperson Commander Eugene Rush.

“We don’t have any additional information right now, investigators are still trying to track down leads on suspects, and that type of thing.”

Rush says the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information to offer police, please contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911, 734-973-7711 or call 911.
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor