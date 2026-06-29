Crafting the Sky: Art Fair Edition
Crafting the Sky: Art Fair Edition
Astronomical images are science—and art. Learn how photographers, artists, and scientists work together to interpret the universe. Then, create your own 3D models from images taken through Observatory telescopes. Part of the Imagining the Cosmos series.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu