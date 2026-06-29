Introduction to Astro Image Processing
Introduction to Astro Image Processing
Explore how modern-day cameras, a 170-year old telescope, and computers work together to create images of our celestial neighbors. In this workshop we’ll demonstrate a range of techniques to process basic image data from telescopes. Attendees will be given resources for processing astronomical images at home. Part of the Imagining the Cosmos series.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu