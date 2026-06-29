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Introduction to Astrosketching

Introduction to Astrosketching

Before there were cameras, astronomers put pencil to paper to record what they saw. Using the Observatory’s historic and modern telescopes, learn how to image the sky like a nineteenth-century astronomer. If weather prevents observing, we’ll simulate the experience with images taken from our instruments. Part of the Imagining the Cosmos series.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/