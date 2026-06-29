Meals in Motion: Summer Food Truck Event to Support Ypsi Meals on Wheels
Meals in Motion: Summer Food Truck Event to Support Ypsi Meals on Wheels
Join us for local food trucks, live music, bounce house, and activities for all ages in an inclusive space where neighbors can gather while supporting our homebound senior neighbors.
Admission includes tickets to exchange for food & beverage at a variety of food truck vendors.
Live music performances by:
RFD Boys: 11am-1pm
R and R Band: 1:15pm-3pm
Community Partners joining us: Growing Hope, The Farm at Trinity, Eat Safe Fish program (MDHHS), and our fantastic event sponsors!
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels
$20-32 (early-bird discount ends 6/29)
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels
734-487-9669
paul@ymow.org
Artist Group Info
RFD Boys
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels
1110 W. Cross StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
7344879669
giving@ymow.org