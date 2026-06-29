Meals in Motion: Summer Food Truck Event to Support Ypsi Meals on Wheels

Join us for local food trucks, live music, bounce house, and activities for all ages in an inclusive space where neighbors can gather while supporting our homebound senior neighbors.

Admission includes tickets to exchange for food & beverage at a variety of food truck vendors.

Live music performances by:

RFD Boys: 11am-1pm

R and R Band: 1:15pm-3pm

Community Partners joining us: Growing Hope, The Farm at Trinity, Eat Safe Fish program (MDHHS), and our fantastic event sponsors!