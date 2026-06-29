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Saturday Open Hours

Saturday Open Hours

Make the Observatory part of your weekend! Tour the historic building, view our exhibits, participate in astronomy activities, and view the sun with our solar telescope (weather dependent). Families welcome, admission is always free. Registration not required.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/