Saturday Open Hours: Art Fair Edition
Saturday Open Hours: Art Fair Edition
Make the Observatory part of your weekend! Tour the historic building, view our exhibits, participate in astronomy activities, and view the sun with our solar telescope (weather dependent). Special Art Fair activities. Families welcome, admission is always free. Registration not required.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu