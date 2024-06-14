Seeing in Depth: How the Sun Became a Movie Star
Seeing in Depth: How the Sun Became a Movie Star
From stunning eclipse photos to the first motion pictures of the Sun, explore the fascinating history of solar research at U-M. Includes safe solar observation through modern telescopes (weather permitting).
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
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Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu