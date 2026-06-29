Telescope Observing
Telescope Observing
Join us to observe the night sky with the 1857 Fitz telescope and our collection of modern instruments.
Located on Central Campus next to Alice Lloyd Hall and Couzens Hall. Free admission; no registration required.
The Observatory will be open for exploration even if the weather does not permit telescope observing. We strive to always have interesting things for you to do!
Last visitors admitted 30 minutes prior to closing.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu