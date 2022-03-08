MRA cuts application fees, implements new rules

The new policies include changes like lowering application fees and creating new license types. Marijuana Regulatory Agency executive director Andrew Brisbo says the new rules keep Michigan’s policies in line with industry changes.

“The agency has to be responsive to the needs of the businesses in order to remove any unnecessary barriers, provide them opportunities to continue to innovate and be successful, but also ensuring that any new developments are evaluated for the sake of ensuring consumer safety.”

The new license types deal with small-scale operations and educational research.

Another change formalizes limited contact services, like drive-thru and curbside pickup.

