Michigan Senate Transportation Committee hears testimony on advanced air mobility, automated delivery bills

One set of bills would create a new “Advanced Air Mobility Study Committee.” It would look at policies for advanced aircraft, like flying cars.

Democratic state Senator Curtis Hertel is a co-sponsor.

“Too often, I think, legislators are the last to the party when it comes to looking to the future and looking at what regulations need to be in place in order to make things safe and promote industries.”

Another bill that heard testimony would regulate short-distance automated delivery devices—like robots. Critics are sharing concerns that both pieces of legislation could limit local control.

