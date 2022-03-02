Michigan House passes tax cut, $1.5 billion spending bills

The bill would lower the income tax rate below 4%, provide a $500 child tax credit, and expand tax breaks for people older than 62.

Democratic state Representative Helena Scott says the cuts would break the rules for federal COVID-19 relief money the state received.

“The federal government, they’ll take it back and we’ll be left to fend for ourselves.”

But Republican state Representative Matt Hall says he's working with House Appropriations to pay for the cut.

“The fact is either you support real tax relief during times of inflation for all Michigan families, seniors, or workers, or you don’t.”

House Fiscal Agency analysis shows the bill could have a $6.5 billion-dollar impact over the next couple fiscal years.

