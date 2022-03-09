Michigan House Democrats renew call for hearing on open records bills

The package would require state legislators and executive officials to disclose records under the Freedom of Information Act. Democratic state Representative David LaGrand says people are losing trust in those who serve in government.

“It is easy for people in government, unfortunately, to do so in a way that enriches them, that enhances their lifestyle, and it’s easy for them to evade responsibility for that behavior in Michigan right now. That has to change.”

Senate Oversight Committee chair Ed McBroom, a Republican, says the bills could move by summer.

“I’ve got a big meeting with other legislators later this week that are working on this project from the House, from the Senate. There’s a lot of interest in the issue.”

The package passed the House with unanimous support.

