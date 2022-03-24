Michigan Senate adopts bill to encourage retired teachers to return as subs

The bill would allow retired school personnel to return to work as substitutes after four months. The current requirement is to wait at least a year.

“You know we have a huge problem in Michigan with the lack of substitute teachers,” said Republican state Senator Dale Zorn, the bill sponsor.

Zorn says the shortage of people to work in schools has gotten worse with the wave of retirements during COVID-19 – and this will deal with just part of the problem.

“There’s no fix out there that’s going to be 100 percent,” Zorn told Michigan Public Radio.

Doug Pratt is with the Michigan Education Association agreed. He told Michigan Public Radio there are a lot of factors contributing to the shortage.

“Is this going to help in some areas in terms of providing some additional educators for classrooms? Sure,” he said. “Is it going to solve the problem? No, because we’re not dealing with addressing the core issues, which is the lack of compensation and respect for the education profession.”

The bill cleared the Senate with wide bipartisan support. It now goes to the state House. There are concerns about the potential impact on the school employee retirement fund. The bill has a sunset clause that would require the Legislature to revisit the question in two years.

