Term limits, financial disclosure constitutional amendment ballot drive closer to signature gathering

The effort hopes to change the total number of years someone can serve in the Michigan Legislature to 12 years across both the House and Senate. Opponents of the effort to amend the state constitution say it would mean the repeal of existing term limit laws. Mark Gaffney co-chairs the group behind the campaign.

“People of the state of Michigan do not want to repeal term limits. But, after 30 years, I found it very appropriate to amend term limits and actually reduce the total number of years that elected officials can serve.”

Currently, people are limited to three terms in the state House and two in the Senate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

