Michigan Attorney General prepares to receive opioid settlement money with treatment center tour

Michigan’s state and local governments are set to receive around $800 million of that multi-state settlement. But Nessel says she’s concerned about how long it will take lawmakers to spend it.

“You guys are supposed to be serving the communities that you represent, and you’re not helping them by not appropriating this money. And I think they’re getting the message, so I’m hopeful that they’re not going to sit on these dollars. They’re going to start coming in next month.”

During Nessel’s visit, she told providers lawmakers still haven’t spent millions of dollars from a years-old opioid settlement. That one related to a consulting company that worked with Purdue Pharma.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

